Seek alternative justice path

While our court system is generally efficient, and one of the best in the region, it does not always deliver justice in each and every case. Sometimes, there are long delays that literally end up denying some litigants justice.

This is why it is not surprising to hear that Chief Justice Martha Koome is rooting for the development of alternative dispute resolution avenues. After all, she has first-hand experience as the top judicial officer, who has been involved in the justice delivery system long enough to know what works well and what does not.

Her most telling comment is that sometimes the formal justice system fails in some cases, and when this happens, it leaves the society divided and in deep acrimony. Indeed, this is why CJ Koome is encouraging fellow Kenyans and the justice sector to adopt reconciliation and mediation in resolving disputes. These are the key elements of the Alternative Justice System (AJS).

It is the inspiration behind the country’s first AJS centre that has been set up by religious leaders in collaboration with the Judiciary in Nakuru. However, this has been touted for years as a means to also help ease the endemic backlog of cases in the courts, complementing the formal justice system.

Indeed, it is simply a revival of the traditional dispute resolution methods that promoted unity and peaceful co-existence in Africa. Interestingly, the Nakuru centre is simply known as the House of Reconciliation, emphasising the need to be fair to the parties in a dispute.