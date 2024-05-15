Save retirees from agony

Retirement is a time when people who have worked very hard in their prime should sit back, relax and enjoy their sunset years. Sadly though, this is not always the case. Many former government employees and their private sector counterparts find themselves struggling to make ends meet.

At that time, particularly owing to their advanced age, they do not have the energy to seek alternative means to provide for their basic needs and generally improve their lives.

Pensioners deserve to be treated well, having spent most of their lives, especially their prime years, serving the nation and providing for their families. It is laudable that the National Assembly now has an opportunity to help improve the situation.

This should be possible through the Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that seeks to amend the Pensions Act to include the cost of living adjustment to the pensions earned by all retired public servants. This is a good idea that should be supported so that it can be quickly passed and implemented.

The Bill, sponsored by Matuga MP Tandaza Sawa, seeks to cushion retired government employees from inflation by including an automatic cost of living adjustment to their pension payments. This is, indeed, long overdue and should help to shield the retirees against inflation, especially amid these tough economic times.

If approved, retired public servants will get an automatic cost of living adjustment in pension computations. The people who have served their country with dedication until retirement age should not end up in misery.