Next month, Kenya hosts the Safari Rally, the sixth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) after competitions in Monaco, Sweden, Croatia, Portugal and this week’s Rally Italia.

After having stayed out in the cold for 19 years, the Safari Rally returned to the global fold last year and has easily become an enviable fixture on the world circuit. Already, a rich international entry has been received for the round—including that of nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, the reigning world champion; last year’s Safari Rally winner, Sebastien Ogier; and 2022 championship leader Kalle Rovanpera. This will certainly ensure global motorsport focus on Kenya.

However, as the focus is shifted towards this international race, it’s worrying to see the local Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) slowly degenerate. That less than 10 cars competed at last weekend’s KNRC Eldoret Rally should trigger concern amongst the sport’s stakeholders who are, perhaps, guilty of focusing so much energy on the WRC at the expense of the local circuit. The Rallies Commission at the Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) needs to quicky assemble and think outside the box to save local motorsport.

Also, the authorities must create a condusive ecosystem for the WRC Safari Rally’s long-term existence, including formulating incentives to attract media and spectators. That some hotels in Naivasha are charging four-fold in accommodation rates to capitalise on the Safari frenzy is certainly not on!

KMSF must think outside the box and inject new drivers into the local circuit. Relaxing homologation rules to, for instance, allow the Probox drivers space on a controlled circuit could be one of the ways to attract fresh interest.

Revamping the Clubman Rally circuit will also go a long way in offering the kiss of life to a dying domestic circuit.

That hitherto active clubs—like the East African Motorsport Club, Kisumu’s Equator Motor Club and Eldoret Motorsport Club—are virtually dormant should trigger alarm bells.