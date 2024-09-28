Save Kenyans in Lebanon

The cries of hundreds of Kenyan migrant workers stranded in Lebanon as a result of a raging armed conflict present a tough challenge for the authorities back home, who should intervene. It is, after all, the government’s responsibility to protect all its citizens at home and wherever they live or work overseas.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, an ally of the Hamas militants, are ravaging the region, with incessant gunfire and bombardments. The Kenyans are appealing for help to return home. Sadly, there are no fall-back safety measures in case a host country becomes embroiled in mayhem.

This crisis comes at a time when the government has stepped up efforts to get more Kenyans to go and work abroad. President William Ruto sees this as a means to solve the acute unemployment problem back home.

He recently led a delegation to Germany to sign labour agreements for Kenyan workers. Migrant workers contribute to development back home as they make remittances.

However, working abroad has never been easy. In the Middle East, Kenyans have been killed and others attacked and severely injured by cruel employers. Also, the recruiting agencies make good promises, but end up delivering the Kenyans into slave-like environments.

It is, however, encouraging that Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has introduced new regulations to curb the persecution and exploitation of Kenyan workers abroad. These rules should include programmes for speedy evacuation of Kenyans who find themselves in conflict zones, as is happening in Lebanon. There are 26,599 Kenyan workers.

The government says Kenyans in Lebanon are safe, but has not made any plans to evacuate or relocate them to safer areas. Many of them feel abandoned by the government. Working overseas has been a nightmare. It is now worse with the bombs falling. A rescue plan in liaison with the host county is urgently required.