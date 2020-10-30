Save African volleyball

The new leadership of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB), which assumed office last week, should ride on goodwill from member federations to reform the African game, which has stagnated for close to two decades.

On Sunday, Moroccan Hajij Bouchra was elected the new president of CAVB after garnering 42 votes against Egypt’s Amr Elwani, who got 12 votes. The incumbent Elwani has presided over CAVB’s affairs for 18 years since 2001. The Egyptian was seeking a sixth term in office.

The elections witnessed sweeping changes in CAVB’s hierarchy, with Kenya’s Waithaka Kioni being the only CAVB vice president to retain his seat. The other five were sent home.

Bouchra, who was elected on a platform of change, has promised to stop the marginalisation of some regions, especially sub-Sahara Africa, which has missed out on grants and development programmes.

She must bring the marginalised regions back to the fold and ensure equitable distribution of resources from the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB).

Embezzlement of funds

Bouchra’s election comes three years after FIVB withdrew funding for CAVB after rampant cases of embezzlement of funds. When FIVB president Ary Graca addressed CAVB officials during the African Games in Morocco last year, he expressed concern that there was nothing to show for more than US$ 20 million (Sh2 billion) the global body had sent to CAVB between 2008 and 2017 for development.

Bouchra’s landslide victory signals desire for change. She should work closely with her deputies Adnan Bakbak (Zone One), Rodrigues Antonio Carlos (Zone Two), Casimir Sawadogo (ZoneThree), Idriss Dokony (Zone Four), Kioni (Zone Five) and Fredreck Ndlovu (Zone Six).

She must give other countries opportunities to host major tournaments, which have been the preserve of North African countries.

No African country has gone past the group stage of either the Olympic Games, World Championships or World Cup, and she must work to change this.