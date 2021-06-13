Safety in sports crucial

By  Editorial

On Saturday, the world was treated to worrying scenes from the 2020 European football championship match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen. Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, collapsed shortly before half-time and was taken to hospital. Doctors performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the Inter Milan player on the pitch, averting a disaster.

