Safety in sports crucial

On Saturday, the world was treated to worrying scenes from the 2020 European football championship match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen. Danish attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, 29, collapsed shortly before half-time and was taken to hospital. Doctors performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the Inter Milan player on the pitch, averting a disaster.

The match was suspended for two and a half hours as Eriksen’s distraught teammates formed a circle around him to shield the player from the view of 16,000 stunned fans in the stadium. It resumed after he was declared out of danger.

On March 17, 2012, DR Congo-born English midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed while playing for Bolton against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in an FA Cup match. He survived. But Cameroonian Marc Vivien Foe collapsed and died in the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup semi-final with Colombia in France.

Medical support

Such cases raise questions about the preparedness of Kenyan sports administrators and the medical support system to handle such emergencies. Were such incidents to happen locally in the field of play during football or rugby matches and athletics competitions, the victim would stand a greater risk of dying due to slow and uncoordinated medical response.

It’s encouraging that the Sports ministry has appointed a consortium of sports medics to oversee Team Kenya’s preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. The consortium’s mandate should be extended to cover other national teams. Likewise, organisers of the forthcoming World Rally Championship Safari Rally have a medical team, led by Dr Raj Jutley and Dr David Karuri, to ensure crew safety.