Road safety must be enhanced to save lives

The perennial road carnage is back in the news early in the New Year. After a fairly safe Christmas and New Year festivities on the roads across the country, one single accident has claimed 15 lives.

There was a horrifying smash Tuesday morning at the accident-prone Mau Summit on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway in which all the matatu passengers and their driver perished. The matatu was involved in a head-on collision with a bus, some of whose passengers were seriously injured. The victims were returning to work and school after the holidays.

This highway has several accident black spots that all the regular travellers, especially the public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, should be aware of. The accident that has plunged families into deep mourning could, perhaps, have been averted if adequate care was taken. Eyewitnesses claimed that the matatu driver had been speeding and recklessly overtaking before the grisly crash. The accident occurred at 3am, which indicates that the driver was probably rushing to his destination, hoping to turn back for more passengers. In the past three months, 30 people have been killed on this highway alone and many more elsewhere.

The Mau Summit accident came just days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) cautioned PSV and school bus drivers to be extra-careful during the expected mad rush as schools reopen for the first term. This period usually sees increased numbers of travellers, and this poses a road safety challenge as matatu operators scramble to take advantage of the increased demand for public transportation.

With fatal crashes increasing, traffic police and the NTSA will come under pressure to enforce traffic rules and regulations to make the roads safer and enable the students to travel safely to school.