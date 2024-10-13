Rise in minimum wage a big boost for workers

There is finally some rare good news for the lowest cadre of workers, who are taking a beating from the prevailing high cost of living and rising prices of basic commodities.

From November 1, they will get their promised six per cent minimum wage increase. The workers had sought a 22.5 per cent raise. President William Ruto’s directive during the Labour Day, May 1, celebrations is being effected five months later.

He had asked the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to hold discussions with the relevant labour relations committee to implement the pay increase as part of the government’s initiative to improve the welfare of workers. He also called for the setting up of wage councils to ensure industrial peace and ease the resolution of disputes.

President Ruto wants the workers to be able to live a decent life. Therefore, the Labour ministry must ensure compliance. The minimum wage increase is a good gesture, but it is still a drop in the ocean, considering the harsh economic conditions afflicting the majority of Kenyans.

According to the Regulation of Wages (Agricultural Industry) (amendment) Order, 2024, the lowest paid worker (unskilled employee) will receive Sh7,997, while a farm foreman and clerk will each take home Sh14,427 per month. Other categories of workers include a herdsman, who will earn Sh9,235, and a house servant, Sh9,129.

This minimum wage increase will not have much of an impact, considering the high taxation and statutory deductions, including the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), and the affordable housing levy.