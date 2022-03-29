Return of Sh450m loot a big victory in graft fight

The signing of an asset recovery deal between Kenya and Jersey that will see Sh450 million in corruption proceeds returned and put to public use is a major blow to the scourge.

This rare good news is the culmination of a long graft saga involving former Energy minister Chris Okemo and ex-Kenya Power CEO Samuel Gichuru.

The duo’s battle against extradition to the British Isles as sought by Jersey authorities is, for now, of the least concern to Kenyans, who stand to benefit from the repatriation of the funds. The long wait was worth it. Importantly, it confirms a determination to pursue and recover looted public resources.

These funds, which will come in handy in the campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic and other healthcare challenges, such as the government’s ambitious Universal Health Coverage programme to improve public health, were seized by the United Kingdom’s Jersey authorities in 2011.

The island’s officials have described it as the culmination of years of hard work with their international partners. It follows the conviction for money laundering of a firm linked to the pair.

The agreement is a major breakthrough under the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya. Signed in 2018, the pact is a significant initiative involving Kenya, the UK, Switzerland and Jersey. Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu, who is one of the signatories, has lauded the deal.

He emphasised that it is a firm indication of the country’s commitment to fighting corruption in all its manifestations. It should go a long way in demonstrating that there is no place for the corrupt to hide their loot.

The return of the funds is, hopefully, the much-awaited spark to reignite the fight against money laundering and other corrupt dealings involving Kenyans and international crooks.