Rethink construction levy and other taxes

An avalanche of proposed taxes and levies threatens to torpedo the Kenya government’s otherwise good intentions.

It would seem that all some top officials have been doing lately is seeking new areas to impose taxes.

However, this is also souring the business environment and making life difficult for citizens even as the government explains the need to collect more revenue.

The government has not relented despite various experts cautioning since last year that the slew of taxes could slow down business and hamper economic growth. Plus, private sector activity appears hardest hit.

The draft Finance Bill 2024 proposes many tax increments, including an unpopular 16 per cent Value Added Tax on bread. Also targeted are mobile money transfers, airtime, and an annual 2.5 per cent motor vehicle tax that will see owners cough up between Sh5,000 and Sh100,000.

There is also additional taxation on motorcycles that will badly hit the boda boda passenger and cargo transport business. The new Eco Levy targets goods deemed to negatively affect the environment through noise, soil and air pollution.

And the plot is thickening with developers now targeted in a separate onslaught.

The Lands Ministry is considering restoration of the construction levy that was scrapped several years ago to encourage people to build homes and businesses. Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome says the ministry will seek the lifting of a 2017 Executive Order.

Developers used to pay the National Construction Authority 0.5 per cent of the total value of construction projects worth over Sh5 million. Reintroducing the levy will send mixed signals, as the same government has pledged to roll out its affordable housing programme and encourage people to own houses.