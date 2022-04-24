Rescue girls from danger of premature pregnancy

Anybody who gives contraceptives to minors risks being jailed for 20 years. Those engaging in this illegal business will pay the price when caught.

But although this legislation was enacted to protect young girls, the dispensing of contraceptives continues unabated and with devastating consequences.

From the latest data, it is evident that the law is not a deterrent. According to available statistics, one in every four girls aged between 10 and 19 in Kenya is either pregnant or has given birth to her first child. Talk of ‘babies’ having babies and the anguish on their feeble and fickle minds!

It is, of course, a delicate matter that stirs a lot of emotion. Issues of adolescent sexuality and reproductive health have often sparked controversy among parents, the authorities, and religious leaders.

Providing them with contraceptives to prevent pregnancy is a violation of the Children Act, which underpins the rights and protection of the young people.

As Dr Stephen Kaliti, the head of reproductive and maternal health at the Ministry of Health headquarters has graphically explained, putting the minors on contraceptives is like giving them a licence to “drive their bodies the way they want without considering the consequences”. We could not agree more with him that children should be allowed to be children and not young adults who can consent to sexual relationships.

However, most parents cannot bring themselves to discussing the taboo subject with their children—especially fathers and their daughters and mothers and their sons.

In the traditional setup, aunts and grandmothers provided education on sex and relationships to young girls. It’s not possible today.

The challenge is to come up with a strategy that addresses all the sensitivities around this topic while delivering the desired results. The alternative rite of passage embraced by the faiths is a possible option for delivering this useful information.

Another way, but which the clergy and other like-minded individuals an organisations are opposed to, is offering sex education in schools. This is not going to change soon. Therefore, the authorities must deal with the issue with more sensitivity.