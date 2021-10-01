Reboot Kenyan cricket

The Cricket Normalisation Committee finalised the draft constitution of Cricket Kenya last week.

The committee’s chairperson Joyce Aluoch has since released the document to the stakeholders, who should read it before making final recommendations by October 4.

The draft comes after a series of engagements between Justice (retired) Aluoch’s committee and the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other stakeholders since March this year.

This is commendable work since the committee, which was constituted by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, met stakeholders either physically or virtually.

The draft constitution can also be accessed on the Sports ministry’s website. It is good to note that the committee, which will preside over Cricket Kenya elections under the new constitution, has put in place modalities for the resumption of Cricket Kenya leagues and competitions.

The national women's cricket team participated and won the Kwibuka Cup T20 staged in Rwanda on June 12.

The men’s national team took part in the Pearl of Africa T20 Series at Entebbe Cricket Oval, where they lost to the host nation during the Tri-Nation tournament that also featured Nigeria.

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super League will reach its 13th week this weekend, with 10 teams participating.

This is good progress considering that the game has suffered a lot since Kenya made it to the Cricket World Cup semi-finals in 2003. Leadership wrangles have dominated the scene rather than the game’s development.

Performance has dwindled, with players going for long without salaries and allowances. A country that was on the verge of gaining Test Playing status in 2003 is now a pale shadow of its former self.

The country lost its One Day International (ODI) status in 2015, after which top-flight teams started avoiding the country. The ICC also stopped funding CK activities at between Sh60 million and Sh70 million annually in August 2019, until a new constitution and office are in place.