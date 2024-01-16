Quick decision boost for KQ

The swift resolution of what was developing into a conflict between Tanzania and Kenya over air travel is laudable. It confirms that the two neighbours and key East African Community member states and trading partners have the capacity to quickly settle differences that if ignored could have dire consequences.

Tanzania had banned Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam with effect from January 22, in retaliation for the denial of permission to Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to ferry cargo to and from Nairobi. The Tanzanian authorities saw this as a violation of a Memorandum of Understanding on air services signed in 2016.

KQ, which operates 33 scheduled flights per week between the two major cities, risked losing a lucrative route. An air travel rights dispute has been simmering for several months.

However, the intervention of Tanzanian Foreign Minister January Makamba, and his Kenyan counterpart, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has yielded a quick solution. The two top ministers agreed that there should be no air travel restrictions between them and a third country, resolving the standoff within three days. Mr Mudavadi said there should be no cause for alarm as they had agreed that the civil aviation authorities work together.

This should be a major boost for Air Tanzania cargo operations and increased trade opportunities between the two countries. The green light to KQ should enhance regional connectivity for the benefit of business and official travellers.

Kenya has all along been the main trading partner for Tanzania in the EAC market. Tanzania’s exports to Kenya have doubled in recent years, and on average account for 70 per cent of its regional trade. Co-operation in key sectors, including aviation, is crucial.