Protect innocents in crackdown on bandits

As Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki launches the second phase of the latest campaign against banditry in the northern regions, it is obvious that the ordinary Kenyans still continue to bear the brunt of the endemic lawlessness.

The hapless, law-abiding citizens suffer at two levels. First, their lives are at stake and many have paid the ultimate price. Secondly, the armed robbers snatch livestock, which is their only source of livelihood.

Cattle rustling is no longer the cultural practice in which young men staged raids for livestock to pay bride price. It is a lucrative deadly enterprise carried out by criminal gangs armed with automatic weapons.

During the first phase of the war on the bandits, who continue to wreak havoc in the North Rift and beyond, Prof Kindiki revealed that 39 illegal weapons had been recovered and 124 suspects arrested. But the bandits have also daringly engaged the security forces in gunfights despite the latter having support from the Kenya Defence Forces.

The CS has vowed to intensify efforts to flush out the brigands. He is also liaising with his counterparts in Uganda and South Sudan to ensure that fleeing bandits do not get refuge. That is a tricky one, as the authorities in the neighbouring countries would have to confirm that the people crossing the borders are actually bandits and not innocent villagers fleeing from attacks.

Prof Kindiki has also warned that the amnesty for returning illegal weapons has lapsed and that those found in possession of firearms and ammunition will be treated as criminals.

The Interior CS has now listed suspected bandit hideouts and given the local residents 24 hours to leave those areas. So, where are they expected to go? Bandits must be flushed out, but it defeats the purpose if it is the same locals terrorised by the criminals, who are also being targeted by the security personnel.

Since his appointment last year, Prof Kindiki has made several trips to the banditry-prone areas, issuing ultimatums, but with little progress achieved in curbing the lawlessness.