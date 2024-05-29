Proposed budget cuts for top offices a good gesture

In a gesture that exemplifies the crucial need to lead from the front during these difficult economic times, the National Treasury has proposed budget cuts for President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. The highest office in the land and the other two are being targeted as the government seeks to raise an extra Sh17 billion.

The funds to be obtained from the adjustments will be reallocated to cater for some pressing needs. They include financing coffee reforms, the tree-planting campaign and enhancing the budgets for foreign missions and the top leaders’ travels. It should also help to plug shortfalls in education, security, governance and justice delivery.

The Executive Office of the President has a budget of Sh5.37 billion, the DP’s office Sh4.87 billion and the PCS’s Sh1.14 billion. This is a welcome manifestation of the austerity President Ruto has preached since he took office over a year ago.

With the majority of Kenyans reeling from heavy taxation and statutory deductions amid a high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, the top leadership’s commitment to sacrifice in the national interest is laudable.

Such measures are required as the country is yet to fully recover from the Covid-19 pandemic devastation. This plague ravaged the economy, resulting in the collapse of businesses and huge job losses. The industries that were badly hit, such as tourism and hospitality, were gradually recovering until the recent heavy rains and floods set in.

The Finance Bill, 2024 contains heavy tax proposals, including a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on bread, which has sparked severe criticism as it affects a common breakfast item. And it sounds rather callous against the backdrop of wanton public wastage and extravagance, especially on foreign and domestic travel by leaders.