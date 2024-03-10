Obtain title deeds to secure public assets

The country was stunned last year by the revelation that key public properties have no land title deeds and could easily be grabbed at the expense of the rightful owners, the taxpayers. These include Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), in Nairobi’s central business district.

The lid on KICC was lifted when the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee intended to verify whether land adjacent to the building had been irregularly allocated. Parliament Building is also among other key government institutions and installations that do not have titles.

The former ruling party, Kanu, which was evicted from the KICC through an Executive Order more than two decades ago, has laid claim to the iconic building and is demanding compensation. The independence party claims to have been allocated the 1.694 hectares in 1969. In a petition, it argues that its eviction in 2023 was illegal and in breach of its constitutional rights.

KICC is one of the parastatals earmarked for sale and the party has sued the Lands and Tourism cabinet secretaries, the Attorney-General, KICC and the National Land Commission.

The Supreme Court, the headquarters of the Judiciary, where numerous land ownership disputes have been heard and determined, also sits pretty on a property without a title deed.

The failure to secure prime public properties exposes taxpayers to the risk of losing or paying private firms billions of shillings in compensation. Police stations and public schools have been entangled in land disputes. According to the Auditor-General, more than 80 per cent of the police stations do not have titles.

In addition, more than 20,000 public schools did not have title deeds by last year, amid reports of encroachment on their land. The push to get titles for schools began during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, in 2016.

In a crucial ruling last year, the Supreme Court declared that letters of allotment are not title deeds, which are the ultimate ownership document. The authorities must obtain title deeds to these public properties.























