Need to end the row over retired President’s dues

President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, yesterday met to discuss an ugly development that should never have arisen in the first place. The former President and his successor should, of course, be holding consultations. But this is not why they have had to come together.

There is a simmering row over Mr Kenyatta’s retirement benefits. The two leaders have not been on good terms as Mr Kenyatta supported President Ruto’s rival in the August 8, 2022 General Election. The bad blood has continued well over a year since the incumbent took office.

The hitch over the dues is uncalled for as this is defined in the Constitution. Mr Kenyatta’s grievances include an alleged refusal by State House to disburse Sh1 billion to him and a standoff over the location of the retired President’s office.

The two leaders have reportedly agreed to address the grievances. It is commendable that the ground has now been laid to end this embarrassing and totally unnecessary development. Actually, there is even no need for discussions and personal concessions or favouritism to comply with constitutional provisions. Provisions of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, must be followed to the letter.

Compliance with the Constitution is not optional or conditional. There is absolutely no basis to deny the holder of the top office in the land rights and privileges spelt out by the supreme law. This is a gross violation of the Constitution that should never be condoned. The only way the former President’s retirement dues can be denied is to amend particular sections or the entire Constitution to that effect.

Constitutional provisions are not personal favours to be dispensed from the generosity or benevolence of whoever is charge with executing them. In the past, former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka and ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been asked to stop engaging in politics for their pensions to be paid. This is illegal. Nobody has the powers to do that.