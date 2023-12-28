Ministry can’t hijack ECDE, it is a devolved function

The purported transfer of the management of the Early Childhood Development and Education (ECDE) from counties to the national government is unprocedural and unconstitutional. This essential programme is a devolved function, which has been constitutionally placed under the 47 counties.

Therefore, the governors are quite right to reject an announcement by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu that primary school head teachers will from next month be in charge of the ECDE centres. Allowing this to happen would amount to the national government unilaterally seizing a devolved function.

In a letter to CS Machogu, Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson Anne Waiguru, who is also the Kirinyaga County governor, has reiterated that the role of managing ECDEs is the preserve of the counties as no constitutional amendment has been made to officially change the status quo. While the CoG is not opposed to education reforms, its chairperson says the right procedure must be followed.

The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform (PWPER) made good recommendations but they must be reviewed and endorsed. Mr Machogu is out of order by appearing to rush their implementation without the broader involvement of other stakeholders, including teachers and parents.

The PWPER has proposed a repeal of the Early Childhood Education Act to allow transfer of the early childhood education to the Basic Education Act. But it is not the mandate of the CS to amend legislation, including some that might require a referendum. The Education ministry should tread carefully on this and any other changes that are beyond its mandate. There is a need for a proper mechanism to enable the transfer of functions between the two levels of government.