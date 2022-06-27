Make the markets fair

The Competition Commission of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has launched an inquiry into the pricing of new vehicles and spare parts by Japanese car maker Toyota.

The watchdog is assessing whether Toyota’s sales and pricing model through its subsidiary Toyota Tsusho Corporation skewed competition in the regional market, where it commands a sizeable grip.

This is good news in terms of safeguarding consumer rights as it would ensure real value for money. Without pre-empting the outcome, the move bodes well for an efficient market system where the pricing of goods and services is directly determined by the natural forces of demand and supply. Markets should have full ability to incorporate information that provides the maximum amount of opportunities to purchasers and sellers of goods and services to effect transactions without undue increment of costs due to other factors.

The Comesa probe should, however, not just end with the Toyota pricing model. It should be extended to all key consumer product segments likely to be abused by shadowy cartels seeking to profiteer through practices such as price-fixing. Audits have revealed distortion of competition in market segments such as pharmaceuticals, energy and electronics.

Price-fixing is a global problem that cannot be wished away. Although not all price-fixing agreement deals may be illegal, many of them are bad and directly contravene antitrust or competition laws. Price-fixing forces consumers to pay more than they are willing to. Such illegal actions should be prosecuted as a deterrent to those who may be into the habit of subjecting consumers to undue economic suffering.