Let’s keep learners and teachers safe in schools.

The surge in Covid-19 infections in schools is worrying. However, the solution is not to close the institutions.

What it means is that the government has to institute urgent measures to contain the spread and respond promptly to any reported case.

The reason the government partially reopened schools last month was to deal with potential backlog in the education sector.

Moreover, locking learners out of school for long would have a negative impact on their academic performance and, later, economic life. So, for a start, the government recalled examination classes – Form Four and Standard Eight – and the pioneer class under the Competency Based Curriculum, Grade Four.

The understanding was that other classes would join gradually if the Covid-19 pandemic subsided. But that was not to be.

Numbers have been rising by the day and this week, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared that the other learners will stay put at home until January next year.

Managing learners in school is a herculean task. Most institutions lack the infrastructure required to contain coronavirus. Ablution facilities are insufficient. Water is scarce and provisions such as soap, sanitisers and face masks are not guaranteed.

Keeping safe distance in class, hostels or dining halls is problematic. Worse, schools are facing a cash crunch. Indeed, headteachers have repeatedly complained about lack of funds.

The ministries of Education and Health should conduct regular inspections and organise for regular Covid-19 tests for learners and teachers. Importantly, the Education ministry should remit funds to schools.