Let Parliament resolve county funds row now

Counties are staring at a major cash crunch as a result of a deadlock between the National Assembly and the Senate over the allocation of funds. Should the two Houses of Parliament fail to reach a deal, county operations could grind to a halt. At stake is the proposed addition by the Senate of Sh24.8 billion to the counties in the next financial year, starting in July, which Members of the National Assembly have rejected.

The standoff over the equitable share of revenue due to the county governments should be urgently resolved.

Last month, the National Assembly approved Sh391.1 billion as the equitable share to the counties, as proposed by the National Treasury. However, the senators rejected the allocation in the Division of Revenue Bill, 2024 and proposed that the 47 counties should instead receive Sh415.9 billion.

As the MPs continue to bicker over the revenue Bill, counties will find themselves in a financial mess. This continuing friction between the two Houses threatens to undermine a system that has worked well since the advent of devolution 10 years ago. Counties have enabled impressive development, thanks to the transfer of substantial resources from the centre to the grassroots.

The impasse was sparked by the National Assembly’s shooting down of amendments to the Revenue Bill by the Senate. The Speakers of the two Houses have referred the issue to a mediation committee, which will only delay the matter.

The senators have rejected a Sh5.6 billion adjustment as inadequate, citing requirements such as the housing levy, increased National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions and county aggregation and industrial park construction cost. The Senate’s key responsibility is oversight over the counties.