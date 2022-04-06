‘Legacy budget’ should tame high cost of living

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani unveils his revenue and spending plans for the new financial year today. This can be termed as a ‘legacy budget’ for President Uhuru Kenyatta, being the last one in his tenure, and an opportunity for the Jubilee administration to correct its missteps in dealing with the runaway cost of living.

The 2021/2022 Budget is specially unique, considering the fact that the economy, which is yet to shake off the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic, is battling fresh threats from rising external inflation due to record rallies in global prices of key import items like petroleum, food grain, fertiliser and industrial raw material. That calls for good planning; while the economic engines must be kept running, the plight of vulnerable households must also be addressed to balance the equation.

As elsewhere, Kenya responded to the crisis by slowing down on some non-essential expenditures and pumping billions of shillings in subsidies to cushion consumers from the full impact of increases in international prices of commodities such as petroleum and fertiliser. While these measures had some fiscal effect, the state must shift gears and go for high-impact solutions to the specific main challenges facing households.

We hope Mr Yatani will directly address the high cost of food in his expenditure plans. Food is the biggest concern for households following back-to-back seasons of irregular rainfall in key producing areas. Urgent steps must be taken to ensure adequate stocks of affordable food of good quality because of the rising uncertainty in the global and regional markets. That calls for a review of import tariffs on key food items to adequately cushion households from the impact of the already inflated cost of supplies in the source markets.

The government should also channel more resources to the various cash transfer programmes for vulnerable groups—such as the poor, the older people and persons with disabilities—to make an impact at the bottom of the pyramid.