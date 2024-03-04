Laws should be fair to all

Freedom of worship is a constitutional right that all Kenyans enjoy. The Constitution stipulates that every person has a right, individually or communally, to belong to any religion or belief.

However, in some rare cases, religious edicts conflict with the supreme law of the land. It would be unfair to have members of a particular religion or denomination exempted from certain constitutional provisions.

A case that has brought out this issue touches on inheritance in Islam. The High Court sitting in Mombasa recently overturned a ruling by a Kadhi’s Court that had denied somebody born out of wedlock the right to inherit his father’s property. In Islamic law, an illegitimate child can only inherit from the mother but not the father.

However, the Court of Appeal has also ruled that the decision was discriminatory. The Constitution recognises all children as rightful beneficiaries of their father’s estate. The rights of the child thus take precedence over marital status.

Although religion forbids sex before marriage, once born, a child should not be discriminated against or punished for the parents’ sins. Article 53 of the Constitution stipulates that every child has a right to be protected from abuse, neglect, harmful practices, violence, inhuman treatment and exploitation.

A child has a right to parental care and protection, which is the equal responsibility of the mother and father, whether they are married or not.

The Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) now wants Parliament to enact a law for the establishment of a Kadhi’s Court of Appeal to deal with issues relating to inheritance and other property cases among Muslims according to the Koran. They believe that such a court of appeal would be better suited to address these issues than the other courts.