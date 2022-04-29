Let Kibaki's rich legacy be source of inspiration

The past few days have been dominated by discussions on the legacy of the late former President Mwai Kibaki. His burial today at his rural home in Othaya, Nyeri County, is the climax of a programme that has been meticulously run by the Kenya Defence Forces.

The military has put on a great show for its former Commander-in-Chief, before leaving the family to have its private final ceremony. Retired President Kibaki, who died on April 21, has been eulogised as a man who cherished honesty and shunned personality cults. He believed in serving the people without having a coterie of close aides and followers around him squandering public resources.

Ironically, even before he was buried, the Kenyatta National Hospital Annex in Othaya was renamed Mwai Kibaki Hospital, reportedly in his honour following consultations with his family and government officials.

There have also been calls to have the 45km Thika Superhighway named after him. He would have resisted this had he been alive. Kibaki came to power at a time African leaders had their portraits placed on national currencies. He only gave in to the introduction of a Sh40 coin for commemoration and nothing beyond that. And it never gained much circulation.

He forged economic prosperity, with businesses booming and banks thriving. He, indeed, oversaw a transformational programme that pulled the economy from a low of 0.6 per cent GDP growth to about seven per cent.