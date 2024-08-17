Investment in SGR will boost public welfare

The standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger service honeymoon between Nairobi and Mombasa is waning. At its inception, there was excitement over the reduction of travel time between the two cities by more than half to just about four hours on the 400-kilometre distance.

Also lauded was the comfort for travellers through the beautiful countryside. The SGR also improved cargo transportation. It has been touted as the most impressive infrastructure development since Independence more than six decades ago.

The SGR has enhanced transport efficiency, cut freight costs, bolstered trade, and catalysed economic progress. It has spawned great expectations, but due to financial challenges, this experience has yet to be extended to other parts of the county, including the western region that still remains nostalgic about the old Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) passenger service.

However, the KRC is not having it easy with its SGR service. The passenger numbers have dropped by more than 100,000 travellers in the first half of the year after KRC doubled fares in a bid to boost revenue. Nearly 1.13 million tickets were sold, down from 1.25 million in the same period last year, a 9.68 per cent drop.

The corporation has cited high fuel prices and mounting pressure to start repaying expensive Chinese loans. Though there has been a 35 per cent increase in revenue from the SGR passenger service, the decline in travellers is a source of concern. It simply means that people are once again preferring matatus and buses, undermining the bid to ease road traffic congestion and enhance safety.

The SGR ability to carry over 1,200 passengers per trip ensures that a significant number of travellers can experience the convenience and speed of railway travel.