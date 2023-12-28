Intensify war on banditry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s promise that schools damaged by the marauding bandits in North Rift will have been reconstructed before the January 8 reopening is reassuring. Better still is the pledge to have 24-hour surveillance to protect these institutions and the learners.

With just about a fortnight to go, the Education authorities will be racing against time to facilitate the repairs for the convenience and safety of the teachers and their charges. These victims of the perennial banditry must not be denied the use of these facilities when the next academic year begins.

According to Prof Kindiki, the schools will be guarded by specialised security officers and the National Police Reservists to guarantee their safety and continuation of learning. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has also given an assurance that enough teachers will be posted to the area.

Relief food will be provided to families, which have been unable to cultivate their farms due to the insecurity fuelled by the lucrative criminal enterprise. Indeed, cattle rustling is no longer the traditional cultural practice to obtain livestock for bride price but deadly armed robbery to line the pockets of the masterminds who provide the sophisticated firearms.

The Kenya Defence Forces-led “Operation Maliza Uhalifu” being carried out with the National Police Service has had a big impact as it enjoys greater support from locals, who abhor the past punitive campaigns in which innocents suffered.