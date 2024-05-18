Hypertension a threat

With official statistics showing that one out of every three Kenyans is suffering from high blood pressure, this is no doubt a major national health challenge.

Experts say that many Kenyan adults have hypertension but may not even be aware of it. This ignorance is a barrier to controlling what has been described as a silent killer disease.

Some 25 per cent of hospital admissions and 13 per cent of the deaths in the country are due to cardiovascular diseases. Hypertension is, of course, the most significant risk factor. A recent survey revealed that 56 per cent of the adult population has never been checked for high blood pressure.

Even more worrying is that some 90 per cent of people diagnosed with hypertension lose control. Very high blood pressures can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pains and other symptoms.

If hypertension is not treated, it can cause other problems such as kidney and heart diseases and stroke.

High blood pressure can lead to disability, poor quality of life, a heart attack or stroke. Treatment and lifestyle changes can help to curb the risk of these life-threatening health conditions.

Hypertension is a leading cause of death as it predisposes patients to heart and kidney failure. Stereotypes that it is a preserve of the rich and the aged must be dispelled. Smoking, taking alcohol and leading a sedentary lifestyle are some of the most common causes.

According to health experts, high blood pressure accounts for about half of all the heart disease and stroke-related deaths. Quite alarming is a recent review by the Health Ministry that confirmed that the prevalence is currently at 33 per cent.

There is a need to prioritise early detection and prevention by encouraging people to get tested for high blood pressure.