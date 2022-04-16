Holiday security crucial

The threat of insecurity that has come to define the run-up to holidays such as the Easter celebration calls for alertness from not just the security personnel, but also the entire population.

After all, the police and other security agencies cannot do it on their own. They need the people’s co-operation by, for example, giving information on suspicious characters and developments.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given an assurance to the public about safety measures. Security screening has been intensified at airports, in shopping malls, railway stations, places of worship, and entertainment joints.

Uniformed and plainclothes officers have been deployed to secure every place so that the people can celebrate this important event in the Christian calendar. The extra police checks and roadblocks may be an inconvenience but are crucial in enhancing security.

Some of the worst terror attacks have occurred during Easter. They include the Garissa University attack on April 2, 2015 that claimed 148 lives. This year, fortunately, there have not been any major incidents, such as threats from terrorists or horrific road accidents. This, despite the fact that with the Covid-19 restrictions having been lifted, there has been free movement and merry making.

The only source of gloom has been the countrywide fuel shortages, for which the oil marketing companies have been fingered. The long queues at petrol stations in most of the country have dampened the people’s spirits and travel has been somewhat hampered.

Though the Easter message is one of joy and sacrifice, echoing the suffering of Jesus Christ, the government needs to thoroughly investigate allegations of hoarding by some of the oil companies.

With fuel supply stabilising, the people should enjoy what is left of their long weekend.