Have efficient bus system

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has announced that the much-awaited relocation of public service vehicles from the city centre will finally begin next month as part of an attempt at easing traffic congestion.

The relocation will first affect matatus plying Ngong, Lang’ata and Argwings Kodhek roads and long-distance PSVs from Mount Kenya region in the plan that will see operators terminate at the Green Park terminal outside the city centre.

The NMS says the Sh250 million terminal with a capacity to accommodate 300 to 350 vehicles at once and process about 1,000 PSVs per hour is 98 per cent complete.

It also says that two other such facilities designed for long-distance PSVs from Mt Kenya region that terminate at Tea room, on Kenneth Matiba (formerly Accra) Road, were completed over a year ago.

Additionally, the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (Namata) plans to launch a bus rapid transport (BRT) system linking Thika Superhighway to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) on a pilot basis to help to decongest the city.

BRT platforms

The 27-kilometre Kasarani-KNH line, which is expected to be operational this year, is part of the second corridor that runs from Kenol, on the Nairobi-Nyeri Highway (A2) to Rongai, on Magadi Road in Kajiado County.

Other motorways identified in the BRT project in the city include Ngong Road-Juja, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital-T-Mall and Balozi-Imara Daima routes.

These efforts are laudable and could help to restore order in the capital city if the authorities properly enforced the plans. However, the user experience of these facilities holds a critical stake in the success of the decongestion plans and authorities must ensure they get it right.

Facilities such as access ramps at BRT platforms for use by persons with physical disability, parking yards for private cars and footbridges for pedestrians will determine the acceptance of the projects by the public.