Guns in North Rift must be silenced henceforth

The raging violence in Kapedo that pits communities from neighbouring counties of Baringo, West Pokot and Turkana must be brought to an end.

It is not acceptable that the region continues to be a theatre of violence as if there is no government in place. And this has gone on for generations. Conflict and violence have come to define the region.

Since the latest flare-up, several lives have been lost, among them security officers, civil servants and ordinary citizens. Hundreds of residents have been forced to flee the region to escape the violence. Schools are closed and learners forced out to an uncertain future.

At the centre of the conflagration is contest over land and resources. The region is a manifestation of government neglect. Nearly six decades after independence, the region is deprived and impoverished. Infrastructure and social amenities are unimaginable.

Communities consider neighbours as enemies and violence as the currency for negotiation. Lawlessness is the order of the day, with all sorts of arms freely accessible.

The perennial conflict is instigated by political and community leaders. They mobilise their ethnic groups and herd them to fight neigbhours to demonstrate supremacy.

Which is why the efforts to end the violence must begin with politicians and community leaders. They must demobilise their adherents and silence the guns.

The government must also act decisively to end the carnage. But the security operations must be humane. The residents have suffered so much in the hands of ruthless attackers that the government should not add to their pain.