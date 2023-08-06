Greater co-operation can win global war on terror

Ever since terrorists bombed the American embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam on August 7, 1998 killing and maiming many innocent people, the world has never been the same again. The spectre of terror persists with fear of insecurity gripping the people. Today is the 25th anniversary of the twin bomb blasts by Al Qaeda that killed more than 200 people and injured another 5,000, marking a grave turning point in global insecurity.

Our country has been a major victim with more attacks by terrorists from the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab. They include the 2013 Westgate Shopping Mall attack in Nairobi that claimed nearly 70 lives, the 2015 Garissa University College slaughter of nearly 150 students and the 2019 incident at Dusit Hotel, Nairobi, in which 20 people perished.

There have been more incidents in Kenya and the East African region, including the June terrorist attack on a secondary school in Uganda in which more than 40 students were slain.

In Kenya, the menace has been rampant in the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera, as well as the coastal region, especially Lamu County, where even security personnel have been killed in detonations of improvised explosive devices (IED). Apart from planting the devices, the terrorists have also sabotaged telecommunication infrastructure by destroying mobile telephone masts.

The global response has been effective, judging from the apparent decline in the number of major attacks, but the world needs to build upon this success. It will take greater international cooperation to win the war on terror, including tighter and increased security controls, relevant training of the disciplined forces and creating safety awareness among civilians.