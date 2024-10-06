Governors’ council should up its game

The Council of Governors (CoG) is not just a lobby for the 47 counties, but is also an apt forum to address challenges and jointly seek solutions.

By having a common platform, the counties are able to consult and brainstorm to enhance their pivotal role in promoting devolution. As has been generally acknowledged, the advent of the counties slightly more than 10 years ago has enabled the highest transfer of resources from the centre to the grassroots since independence slightly over six decades ago.

The intense lobbying ahead of the election of the new chairperson confirms the importance attached to the position. Established under the Intergovernmental Relations Act, the CoG consists of the governors of all the counties.

The successor to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who has served for two one-year terms, will be elected today. Five governors are seeking the position. Some of the candidates have promised to prioritise prompt disbursement of funds to the counties and the transfer of all the devolved functions.

Just the other day, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi challenged governors to liaise with the Controller of Budget to unlock the Sh42 billion lying idle in the County Revenue Fund account.

Through the CoG, county governments can easily engage in consultations and share information on the execution of their functions and evaluate performance. They should promote best practice and also initiate preventive or corrective action.

Today, the counties are bedevilled by corruption, mismanagement and outright theft of funds. Most of them have also totally failed to grow their own sources of revenue, leaving them to totally rely on the National Treasury disbursements for their operations. Indeed, the counties are entitled to the equitable share of national revenue, but need to complement this by developing their own sources, too.