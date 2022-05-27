Get football back on track

The football World Cup trophy once again made its tour of the country on its way to Qatar, where the world’s largest bonanza will be staged from November 21 to December 18 this year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, like other world leaders, lifted the trophy at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday before its public viewing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre yesterday.

The President challenged local footballers to be inspired by the tour of the World Cup trophy in the country and strive to ensure that the national teams soar high one day.

The high expectations notwithstanding, the future of local football looks bleak. Kenya is currently serving an indefinite Fifa-imposed suspension arising from the government’s decision to dissolve Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in November last year amid claims of corruption and abuse of office by former FKF officials.

A week ago, the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) kicked Harambee Stars out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which are due to begin early next month.

And on Thursday, the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) halted the National Super League (NSL) and Division One matches for seven days until a case challenging the manner in which the leagues are run is heard and determined.

Eight clubs drawn from the two leagues had, on May 20, moved to the corridors of justice accusing the FKF Transition Committee and the FKF independent disciplinary committee of failing to solve match disputes.

Mathare United has also gone to court to challenge the FKF Transition Committee’s move to relegate them from the Kenya Premier League.

These developments further dampen the future of the game, with the dreams and livelihoods of thousands of players, referees and coaches now at stake.