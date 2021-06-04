​ Follow the law on hiring and dismissal of judges

The appointment and swearing-in of 34 judges out of 41 recommended by the Judicial Service Commission was an anti-climax and an affront to the rule of law. After holding for two years, President Uhuru Kenyatta agreed to appoint the judges but left out some, which is contrary to the law. The selective appointment, coming after the High Court ruling that annulled the constitutional review process through the Building Bridges Initiative, smacks of retribution against two of the judges who were on the bench – Justices George Odunga and Joel Ngugi. It is a continuation of the war that started after the Supreme Court under retired Chief Justice David Maraga annulled President Kenyatta’s election in 2017. But this sets a new low in the row between Judiciary and Executive just when it was thought that the rivalry between them was thawing. It is recalled that President Kenyatta made a commitment during the recent swearing-in of Chief Justice Martha Koome that the Executive would support the Judiciary and, in fact, urged judicial officers to act independently. Already, the decision has sparked public uproar. The Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association has categorically stated that the President violated the law. Politicians and civil society activists have weighed in, stating the President cannot be allowed to apply the law selectively. If it is true that the President has damning evidence against the judges he vetoed, the law requires him to table them before the JSC. And if the judges have blemishes, they should not continue occupying their current positions.The President had a chance to redeem himself but did not. Let him provide evidence against the six judges left out or appoint them as the law demands.