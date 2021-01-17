FKF, media truce good

The impasse between leading media houses and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ended on Saturday with the former lifting the blackout on coverage of local football activities.

At a meeting between FKF chief executive Barry Otieno and the Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya (SJAK), led by its president Chris Mbaisi, a truce was struck with FKF apologising for their treatment of media.

The 32-day blackout saw local media houses boycott all FKF activities, including leagues, to protest the denial of some journalists entry into Nyayo National Stadium to cover a league match between Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars on December 12 last year. FKF promised to stop an emerging trend of harassment of sports journalists in the line of duty. The parties agreed on a working formula whereby FKF will facilitate journalists to cover matches and SJAK will ensure that all journalists abide by the rules and regulations of accreditation.

Journalists need a conducive environment to work well, without any hindrance, threat or intimidation, as is also enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution under the Bill of Rights.

That the media has, over the years, played an integral part in sports development cannot be overemphasized. Without the publicity drawn from coverage of matches and other events, the sports industry cannot draw the huge sums of money in sponsorship of the leagues, teams or other programmes. It is from this publicity that players gain exposure with sports management concerns engaging them in lucrative contracts.

It is imperative that FKF shuns its high-handedness and embraces dialogue in resolving such simple matters. It is such a confrontational approach that has also led to the push and pull between FKF and Kenyan Premier League teams like Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars, Mathare United and Zoo Kericho over differences in the league’s broadcast rights deal.

FKF ought to refocus its energies to building structures that will enable the country to take part in high-profile events like the Fifa World Cup. It is embarrassing that we perennially miss out on prime tournaments, such as the ongoing African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon.