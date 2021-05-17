Ensure free and fair polls

Voters in two constituencies and some wards have an opportunity, once again, to participate in the choosing of their leaders. They will do so in today’s by-elections following spirited campaigns in which the candidates have explained why they deserve to be voted in.

Elections are at the core of the democratic process, which begins in the parties, where nominations are conducted to get their flagbearers. However, the parties are not the only avenue as the Constitution allows independent candidates.

Sadly, it’s during election campaigns that some of the worst habits of Kenyans are manifested. Violence, voter bribery and sheer intimidation are some of the vices that have taken root despite the huge strides in deepening democracy. It’s also then that agencies expected to be even-handed, like the Police Service and the administration, often shamelessly take sides.

The by-elections have come at a bad time, during the enforcement of restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, the application of the protocols should never be selective. The security organs must, even in these difficult circumstances, respect the freedoms and rights of all, including politicians. They must resist attempts to be used by some candidates and their sponsors to restrict the movement of their opponents.

There have been some ugly incidents during the campaigns. They include the storming by police of Kisii Governor James Ongwae’s home as he had dinner with his close associates. This has been linked to the Bonchari parliamentary by-election. There has also been uncertainty over whether the mini polls would go ahead following the High Court ruling that the three remaining commissioners cannot legally run the IEBC.