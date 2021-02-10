Ensure Covid-19 vaccine distribution is equitable

The discourse on Covid-19 has shifted from prevention to management of the disease. For the past several months, the world has focused on finding vaccines for Covid-19, a disease that has so far affected 107 million people globally and claimed 2.4 million lives.

Developed countries, especially in the West, are leading in the search of the cure and roll-out of the vaccines. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies leading the search for the vaccinations are from the developed world. Countries such as Britain, the US, China, Russia, Israel, India and Brazil are among those that have put their nationals on vaccines.

However, conspicuously missing is Africa, Latin America and most of Asia. There has emerged a Covid-19 divide, reflecting the historical economic and technological disparities.

This is a matter of real concern. Covid-19 has stretched health facilities in the developing world to the limit. Health budgets have been revised and targeted to coronavirus mitigation. Ordinarily, Africa is ravaged by numerous ailments, among them HIV/Aids, malaria and non-communicable diseases.

Child and maternal health are neglected. Killer diseases have been relegated to the back burner. Covid-19 has complicated Africa’s health challenge. Add to that the massive economic declines in the past year and the crisis gets worse.

This context provides a reason for global discussion about access to Covid-19 vaccines. The developing world needs interventions to acquire the vaccines. The first challenge is high cost of procuring them. The second is patents that lock out countries such as India from producing life-saving generics.

The World Health Organisation, African Union and other international agencies must lead the campaign on equitable and fair access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The world cannot be safe if majority of the nations continue being devastated by the virus due to inequalities in access to vaccines.