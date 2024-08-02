End football squabbles

The country will continue to lose big time locally and internationally if the current wrangles in Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and court battles will not be addressed harmoniously and conclusively.

It is a high time the government, FKF and the world football governing body, Fifa, came together to resolve governance issues that have seen the country on tenterhooks.

If his vetting is successful, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports nominee, Kipchumba Murkomen, has his hands full with his predecessors Rashid Echesa, Amina Mohammed and Ababu Namwamba having failed to solve the perennial squabbles.

Another Fifa ban is looming just one year and eight months after the global football governing body lifted another ban after the High Court in Mombasa barred FKF from managing football affairs in the country.

Amina disbanded FKF in November 2021 over governance issues, replacing it with a caretaker committee, a move that saw Fifa ban Kenya in February 2022.

The ban was lifted in November 2022 after Namwamba, the new CS Namwamba, reinstated the FKF but minus its president Nick Mwendwa, who still had court cases.

Journalist Militon Nyakundi had gone to court to bar FKF from holding its Annual General Meeting, a move that could see new elections being delayed as the current FKF’s mandate is set to end on October 17, this year.

Lady Justice Janet Mulwa orders that hold until October 7 this year could have far reaching ramifications.

It could jeopardise the national women’s under-17 team, Harambee Junior Starlets’ preparations and participation in Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup to be played from October 16 to November 3, this year in the Dominican Republic.

It could also detail Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2025 Africa Nations Championships (Chan) and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania.

The national football team, Harambee Stars, is also engaged in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification Africa qualifiers.