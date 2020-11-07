End Ethiopia conflict

Just when Ethiopia was beginning to find its footing in the region, with youthful Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy gaining international recognition for good leadership and forging national reconciliation, the news coming out of the country is disconcerting.

A country that has in recent years won accolades for emerging out of a divisive past and forging national progress and development is, rather sadly, on the brink of yet another deadly conflict.

Dr Abiy, who has been in power since 2018, is largely credited with helping resolve a border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea that had persisted for a long time.

It is his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation that won the Ethiopian leader the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

The Horn of Africa has been troubled for a long time, with devastating conflicts in Somalia and South Sudan claiming thousands of lives and resources, hampering development. South Sudan has not known peace despite winning its independence from Sudan nearly 10 years ago, and the mission to restore a functional government in Somalia continues to date.

It’s, therefore, disappointing to note that the drums of war have lately been beating in Ethiopia, with what appears to be a rebellion in the Tigray region. It would be a huge setback for Ethiopia, which was emerging as a progressive force in the region, to be dragged back into conflict. PM Abiy has, in explaining the military action he ordered against Tigray, accused militias in the autonomous federal region of having “crossed the last red line”.

For the sake of stability, it is important for Dr Abiy to seek to reconcile with the Tigrayan leadership. The reformist premier has apparently rubbed Tigray the wrong way, especially with his purge of senior government and military officers facing integrity questions.

What began as a small internal problem now poses a challenge to the Ethiopian premier, who must demonstrate leadership by amicably ending the conflict.