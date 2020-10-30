End ego wars between Houses of Parliament

The superiority contest between the two chambers of Parliament was bound to be costly. On several occasions in the past, the National Assembly and the Senate have sparred over jurisdictional powers and mandates, a matter by driven by egos and impunity. It was just but a matter of time before things would explode. Now, the country has to bear the brunt of that turf war.

This week, the High Court annulled 24 laws that had been passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President that affect counties, but which lacked input from the Senate.

Among them are the National Health (Amendment) Act, the Public Trustee Amendment Act, the Building Surveyors Act, the Equalisation Fund, Finance Act and the Capital Markets Act.

Defend devolution

The ruling was premised on the key principle that the role of the Senate is to defend devolution. Any legislation touching on counties cannot be passed without recourse to the Senate. This looks fairly straightforward, so it beats logic how the enlightened National Assembly members missed that.

Clearly, the ruling raises questions about the leadership of the National Assembly and the Attorney General. It leaves President Uhuru Kenyatta with egg on his face. All the resources and time spent on the laws have gone to waste. Part of the trouble is that though the Senate had been initially conceptualised as the Upper House with oversight powers, that role was whittled down in the 2010 Constitution.

As it now transpires, the Senate has a critical role in the legislative process. Both Houses have to accept that they play complementary roles. Competition and persistent divisions that often end up in showdowns must end.