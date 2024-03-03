



End Africa Games confusion









Team Kenya’s preparations ahead of the Africa Games starting Friday next week in Accra, Ghana, creates a recipe for chaos and poor performance.

Up to now, the composition of Kenya’s team to the games is still uncertain with sports federations in dilemma on how many athletes they are supposed to provide for the quadrennial games set for March 8 to 23 at the West African country.

The games were scheduled for last year, but a dispute over marketing rights and financial constraints forced the organisers to postpone the multi-sport games to this year.

Kenya National Sports Council (KNSC), whose role is to facilitate the games, are yet to announce the number of the disciplines and the athletes that will participate, throwing federations into a spin.

Fears are rife that the team is likely to be reduced by 50 per cent from the squad of 259 (128 men and 131 women) that participated at the 2019 games in Rabat, Morocco.

Athletics Kenya (AK) have been allocated a quota of 35; 16 men, 14 women and five officials, which is half of the 61 athletes who competed in Rabat.

Kenya collected 31 medals from the games; 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze of which 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze came from athletics. The other gold medal came from Malkia Strikers, the national volleyball team.

AK will now pick only one athlete in events where they have qualifying standards, something that has never happened before.

This has jolted hopes of athletes, especially sprinters, to hit the qualifying standards for the Paris Olympics.