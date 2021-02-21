Do not let BBI debate divide country further

Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

The unfolding political scenario is worrisome. Tension is building up as various political formations criss-cross the country to mobilise for or against the proposed constitutional review. Yet, as we have argued before, the debate should not polarise the country and create the animosity we are witnessing.

