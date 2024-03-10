Curb rising cement cost

A sharp increase in cement prices poses a serious challenge to the construction industry, which is expected to play a key role in the government’s signature Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), an ambitious scheme meant to build 200,000 units yearly.

The low supply of a key raw material in cement production, the clinker, is the cause of the shortage, which has pushed up the cost of this vital input. The introduction of import duty, which was meant to boost local production of the ingredient, is instead fuelling an adverse effect.

In a short time, cement prices have doubled. In western Kenya, for example, a bag of cement is going for about Sh1,000, up from Sh550 last year. Prices began to shoot up after the government introduced an export and investment promotion levy of 17.5 per cent on imported clinker. This is one of the consequences of the provisions of the Finance Act, 2023, whose Bill Kenyans had vehemently opposed but was still passed by Parliament.

It also comes at a time when queries have arisen over what happened to Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote’s plans to set up a cement factory in the North Rift.

Indeed, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has challenged the levy on clinker in court, concerned that it will push building costs through the roof. The levy has also been imposed on steel, increasing the cost of yet another major building material. The KAM fears that the levy will not boost local production and exports as envisaged.

Expensive cement will not only hamper construction of homes and other buildings by private individuals and organisations but also the countrywide AHP scheme and infrastructure projects such as roads and dams.