Clear hitches to ease health scheme rollout

With just a few days to go before the country transitions to a new public health system, there are some nagging questions that are casting serious doubts on it.

The starting date for new system to be run by the Social Health Authority is October 1. It had been expected to be fully funded, with 12 million households registered, paving the way for the much anticipated universal health coverage.

However, queries have arisen on the readiness of the new system and its capacity. Also of concern is the below-par registration of members. These issues need to be resolved for the new system to easily succeed the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) that was dogged by mismanagement and corruption.

This happens to be one of President William Ruto’s pet projects. The others include the affordable housing programme, which has taken off in some parts of the country. Indeed, the courts have been quite busy as some people feeling aggrieved have sought legal redress.

The intention may be noble and worthwhile, but the devil has been in the details, thus eventually hampering implementation. Already, there is some confusion and disorganisation and lack of clarity on the roles of some local and foreign firms are expected to play and their shareholding.

Since all Kenyans, whether employed or not, will be required to register with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) everything must be made clear. Its predecessor, the NHIF was voluntary. To get any service even at a local dispensary, for instance, one must register. So far, only 1.9 million people or 15.83 per cent have registered out of a possible 12 million expected members.