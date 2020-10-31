Change tack on irrigation

One of the most notorious avenues through which public resources have been lost on a grand scale is the irrigation projects in the coastal region. Billions of shillings have been spent on the Galana-Kulalu and the Tana Delta Irrigation schemes, with no tangible returns.

Efforts to turn this region into a new grain basket for the country date back to the 1960s and President Uhuru Kenyatta has, since his election in 2013, been keen on getting the country to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

He has pursued food security as one of the four pillars of the government's the Big Four agenda, alongside affordable housing, manufacturing and universal healthcare.

Under agriculture, irrigation is key due to the unreliability of rain-fed farming, as one of the consequences of climate change. Therefore, the government has been keen to harness the potential in irrigation.

Food insecurity

However, the collapse of the Sh10 billion Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme has left egg on the faces of government officials and experts, and is a personal setback for the President.

It is a shame that the Tana River region has become the graveyard of irrigation schemes and a glaring example of failure to find a solution to the food insecurity that mocks the advances made in other sectors.

The Tana Irrigation Scheme collapsed in 1989, but the government was not about to give up and thought of giving it another try with expert input from Israel, a country famed for turning a desert into paradise.

The problems also stem from mismanagement, incompetence and corruption. However, the biggest lesson from this is the need to change tack. Instead of massive government projects, there is a need to explore the possibility of establishing smaller community-based irrigation schemes using the cooperative model.

This, blended with privately owned irrigation schemes, could provide a viable alternative to the grand government-run schemes that have caused such wanton loss of public resources