Beef up KMC policies to excel in modern market

Monday’s reopening of the Kenya Meat Commission marks yet another milestone in the government’s plan to promote agricultural production, revive industries and create jobs. KMC is a strategic national asset that should not be left to rot. It has great potential to make profits.

And yet questions abound. Is the revival based on sound business principles? What are the strategies being put in place to ensure it picks up and thrives? Does it have the right infrastructure and technology for a modern business? Has it identified lucrative markets for its products?

This is not the first time the government is reopening the factory. The National Rainbow Coalition under President Mwai Kibaki revived the factory in 2006 at a cost Sh1.9 billion. It didn’t last. It soon collapsed due to structural, marketing and leadership lapses.

Stalled project

However, this time round, President Kenyatta has put the company under the management of the Kenya Defence Forces, ostensibly because it has a track record of delivering on projects. Granted, KDF has excelled elsewhere, but questions abound whether it has the business capabilities to revive a stalled project and drive it to profitability.

Reasons for the collapse of KMC are well-documented. They include market liberalisation, weak marketing, poor leadership and operational inefficiencies. Its cost structure is not conducive for profitable business. For instance, it transports livestock from North Eastern to its factory in Athi River, near Nairobi, incurring huge operational costs that cannot be recovered from sales.

Moreover, there are political and policy considerations that hamper its competitiveness. For example, KMC is regarded as the buyer of last resort, which requires it to purchase livestock from farmers in case of a crisis, like famine, and pay competitive prices even when it does not need the stock or have requisite funds.