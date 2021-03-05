All the best to the Stars





The national football team, Harambee Stars, players are back in training ahead of the resumption of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group 'G' qualifying matches. Kenya has three draws and one loss in the group and is placed third with three points behind leaders Egypt and Comoros, who have eight points each. Togo is placed at the bottom of the four-team table with one point.

With locally-based players already in camp, head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee expects foreign-based players to start arriving from next week. The Stars will face Egypt on March 22 in Nairobi before flying to Lome to play Togo on March 30.

Even though Kenya still has a slim chance of making it to the Africa Cup of Nations final planned for January 22 in Cameroon, the team must not lose focus and hope. Victory in their remaining matches can still see Harambee Stars through if either Egypt or Togo lose or draw their remaining matches. Only two teams will qualify for the finals from the group.

Besides the Africa Cup of Nations, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) must remain focused on 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification. Kenya has been handed Mali, Uganda and Rwanda in Group “E” of the qualifiers that get underway on May 31. Only one team will make it to the second round.

Stability on the technical bench and fairness in team selection is what everyone wants to see to avoid what has happened previously.

Changing coaches in the middle of the qualifiers is what FKF must avoid. Harambee Stars messed up their chances when Mulee took over from Francis Kimanzi.

Mulee must at all costs let good form and merit dictate his team selection. It is time to build a formidable team.

Already, there is some good and exciting talent coming through in the likes of Tusker FC’s Henry Meja and Benson Omala of Gor Mahia, among many others.