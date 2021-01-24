Young people must resist peer pressure

Warning • The concern by Kemri scientists’ about a likely spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths following the reopening of schools, must be taken seriously, says Job Momanyi. “We’ve seen this in South Africa and Malawi. The best bet is to test many students, teachers and support staff and isolate those infected. Control measures must be enforced as there is laxity.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

***

Teen mums • Expectant and nursing teenage schoolgirls should be counselled on how to look after their babies first, says Ruth Mugo. Schools, she adds, do not have the capacity, especially in the Covid-19 days, to look after them. “At university, we advise them to take leave to nurse and bond with their babies. The delayed return to school will also act as a lesson.” Her contact is rwmugo@yahoo.com.

***

NHIF • When the NHIF rules don’t seem to be working for many of the members, Sam Vohya says, they have a right to complain. He does not understand why, for instance, it takes four months for a member to change from one assigned health facility to another. What is the reason? Why, in this Digital Era, should on go for four months without treatment?” His contact is vohyaspapa@gmail.com.

***

Wildlife • While agreeing with Tourism CS Najib Balala and Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier about the need to diversify tourism offerings, Ulf Aschan is uneasy about ventures with serious adverse effects. The safari guru cites the planned avocado farm, which could block the main migratory route for the elephants between Amboseli and Chyulu Hills. His contact is ulf@ulfaschansafaris.com.

***

Peer pressure • On getting married, Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman says, young people must resist peer or social pressure. “Don’t get married because society expects you to, yet you are not ready. Don’t get into a business because your friends have succeed in it. Follow your heart and don’t let others make choices for you.” His contact is davidchegerichman@gmail.com.

Have a decisive day, won’t you!