Young people largely been left out in party nominations

Nominees • Party lists of the nominees to the National Assembly and the Senate are quite telling, says Chris Kiriba, adding that young people have largely been left out. “Some of the nominees are relatives of the party leaders. You could maim and kill if directed by the party honchos, but your names don’t appear on those lists. Vote wisely on August 9, and go home.” His contact is [email protected].

Politicians • The politicians, especially some MPs, who have been hurling unprintable insults at President Uhuru Kenyatta, with just a few days to go before the elections, should be ashamed of themselves, says Tarzan Ikama. “They include a Nakuru MP, who should stop his arrogance directed at the Head of State. Kenyans deserve better leaders than these people.” His contact is [email protected].

Alcohol • The common notice in most hospitality and entertainment joints declaring that “alcohol should not be sold to persons below 18” ignores a critical element in attempting to curb alcohol abuse by children, says Silas Nyambok. “It simply implies that selling to them is illegal, but there's nothing wrong with giving it to them for free. It should be revised.” His contact is [email protected].

Tea • A restaurant east of downtown Nairobi by the name, Nyota Hotel, on Latema Road, off Tom Mboya Street, was well-known for serving “extremely hot, high-quality tea”, says Githuku Mungai. He’s been shattered to learn that it’s no more. “It has been converted to other businesses, including a bookshop. Nyota, star in Kiswahili, is thirst in Gikuyu.” His contact is [email protected].

Taxis • The drivers of one of the one of the popular digital-App-hailing taxis are behaving badly in Nakuru Town, says James Gakuo, adding: “I’m sad, if not shocked at the blatant con game that has been going on for a while. Almost all the drivers upon request want some amount on top of what is indicated. They are a threat to the service and the firm.” His contact is [email protected].



