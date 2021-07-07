Young lawyers key to the BBI story

Lawyer Esther Ang’awa

Lawyer Esther Ang’awa  during the BBI appeal hearing on July 1, 2021.

By  The Watchman

Youth prowess • On the prowess of young lawyers in the BBI appeal case, Raphael Obonyo says that “often, youth are excluded” from such under the pretext of lacking experience. “But youth are not inadequate. They have fresh ideas, energy and creativity. When the history of this appeal is written, these lawyers will be key to the story,” says the Youth Congress convener. His contact is raphojuma@hotmail.com.

