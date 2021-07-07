Young lawyers key to the BBI story

Youth prowess • On the prowess of young lawyers in the BBI appeal case, Raphael Obonyo says that “often, youth are excluded” from such under the pretext of lacking experience. “But youth are not inadequate. They have fresh ideas, energy and creativity. When the history of this appeal is written, these lawyers will be key to the story,” says the Youth Congress convener. His contact is raphojuma@hotmail.com.





Voter literacy • The requirement that all the leaders should have as a minimum a university degree should apply to the voter, “who is essentially the employer” of the MCAs and MPs, says Stephen Masambu. “That the leaders mirror those who elected them isn’t far-fetched. Why we end up having mediocre leaders is because they reflect those who elected them.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.





Computer ‘error’ • Form One selection is a scam, says James Gakuo, surprised that a child who lives and sat KCPE in Nairobi could have been selected to join a day school in Meru County in the computerised system. He wants Education CS George Magoha to explain what might have gone wrong in what was billed as a fair method of placing candidates in secondary schools. His contact is gakks2002@yahoo.com.





Bad roads • In Zimmerman, Nairobi, roads are in a pathetic state, moans Kariuki Chumah. The roads are neither tarmacked nor paved with Cabro blocks. “The neighbouring Kahawa West, Marurui and Githurai 44, also in Roysambu Constituency, have tarmac roads and paved driveways. The worst time for the Zimmerman residents is when it rains.” His contact is kchumah@gmail.com.





Toilet trouble • Isn’t having toilets for use by customers a public health condition for restaurants and other eateries, asks Willis O. Aguko. He simply can’t believe that one such facility in Kisumu City has no public toilets. “Whenever customers ask for washrooms, they are directed to a neighbouring place, where they pay Sh10. When did the rules change?” His contact is agukow8@gmail.com.



